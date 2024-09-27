QPR are in advanced talks over a new contract extension for defender Jake Clarke-Salter.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the R's are keen to secure the 27-year-old's future at Loftus Road.

Clarke-Salter joined QPR back in the summer of 2022, signing on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Chelsea.

He had of course, previously spent time out on loan with a number of other clubs across England, as well as Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

Since then, the defender has made 56 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring one goal and providing one assist in that time.

Now it seems as though QPR are working to ensure that the defender has the chance to play plenty more games at Loftus Road in the years to come.

Jake Clarke-Salter closing in on new contract

As per this latest update, the club and player are now in talks over a new deal to extend his stay at Loftus Road.

It is thought that discussions are at an advanced stage, suggesting it may not be long before an agreement is reached.

As things stand, there are around two years remaining on Clarke-Salter's current contract at QPR, which secures his future at the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

A new longer-term contract would therefore put the R's in an even stronger position when it comes to any potential transfer interest in the defender in the future.

Indeed, during the summer transfer window reports suggested that Premier League side Wolves, and QPR's Championship rivals Stoke City, were interested in Clarke-Salter.

On the pitch, it has been something of a mixed start to the campaign for Marti Cifuentes' side, who have won one and drawn four of their six league games so far.

QPR 2024/25 Championship record - as of 27th September 2024 Date Opposition Result 10/08/24 West Brom (H) Lost 3-1 17/08/24 Sheffield United (A) Drew 2-2 24/08/24 Plymouth Argyle (H) Drew 1-1 30/08/24 Luton Town (A) Won 2-1 14/09/24 Sheffield Wednesday (A) Drew 1-1 21/09/24 Millwall (H) Drew 1-1

That puts them 14th in the current Championship table, with seven points to their name as things stand.

QPR are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers.

It does feel as though this new of an extended contract for Clarke-Salter will be welcomed strongly by those at Loftus Road.

The defender has been a very solid addition since arriving at the club, as evidenced by the interest he attracted from elsewhere over the summer transfer window.

A new contract though, means he will remain an asset for QPR, rather than any other club, for some time to come yet.

Indeed, it also ensures that if Clarke-Salter was to leave the club anytime soon, they could bring in a sizable fee that can be reinvested back into the squad.

With that in mind, this does feel like exciting news for those connected with the club for a number of reasons.

Related QPR injury blow confirmed ahead of Blackburn Rovers trip QPR will be without Jack Colback for their game at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

It is also worth noting that given there is just under two years remaining on Clarke-Salter's current contract, this shows some good forward planning from the club, which is also encouraging.

As a result, this move to extend the contract of the defender, does seem to be a smart move from QPR from both an on and off the pitch perspective.