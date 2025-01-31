Queens Park Rangers are nearing a deal that will see them acquire Fluminese left-back Esquerdinha, according to Pete O'Rourke.

The 18-year-old, born 'João Henrique Mendes da Silva', has featured twelve times for the Rio De Janeiro-based side, and seven times for Brazil's U17 side.

In 2023, Esquerdinha, a nickname which quite literally means 'Little Left' became the fourth-youngest full-back to ever play in Copa Libatadores, aged just 17 years and two months.

Copa Libertadores - Youngest full-backs to appear since 1960 (as per Transfermarkt) Name Position Date Age at time 1 Rodrigo Alborno Left-Back Feb 17, 2010 16 y 06 m 05 d 2 Aníval Ferreira Left-Back Feb 19, 1997 16 y 06 m 17 d 3 David Vilela Left-Back Feb 6, 2002 16 y 10 m 15 d 4 Esquerdinha Left-Back May 26, 2023 17 y 02 m 28 d

The Hoops are yet to secure a first-team signing this window, with their only business as yet being the acquisition's of Joel Halliday and Cian Dillon for the development squad.

Esquerdinha, the full back once wanted by Barcelona, now going to QPR

With all the speed, technique and offensive acumen you might expect from a teenage talent of his national genisis, the Rangers find themselves rubbing shoulders with some sizable names amid their interest in the young full-back, with FC Barcelona reportedly interested in Esquerdinha's services back in June.

"Barca’s plan would be to initially sign the youngster for Rafa Marquez’s reserve side, with a view to promoting him to the first team quickly if he can impress." Reported Barcelona news site Barca Blaugranes.

Football Insider also understand that Premier League sides have been interested in Fluminese's number 53, begging the question, why are they not now?

While there may be understandable skepticism regarding why exactly QPR find themselves the supposed favourites to sign him after such interest, it is an undeniably exciting prospect for Rs supporters if it comes to pass.

Queens Park Rangers have a recent history with Brazilian's

If the move comes to pass, it may be unfortunate timing for fellow Brazilian, Hevertton, who has only this week been loaned out to Portuguese side Vitória de Guimarães until the end the end of the season.

The acquisitions of Esquerdinha, Hevertton, and to a lesser extent goalkeeper Matteo Salamon, who finds himself lingering in the academy, represent something of a reprise to QPR's Brazilian dealings of the mid-2010s.

Premier League stars Fábio and Sandro have both represented both the Seleção and the West London side, while goalkeeper Júlio César, who infamously left Inter Milan to play under the likes of Mark Hughes and Harry Redknapp, boasts over 85 caps alone.

QPR have, however, only dealt directly with a Brazilian club in the transfer market on two occasions. Both the signings of Bruno Perone and Dellatorre, in 2011 and 2014 respectively, worked out abysmally, as pair accrued two R's appearances between them, which may spell trouble for the Loftus Road faithful.

QPR will be hoping that, if they do get their hands on the young star, Esquerdinha can become the first Brazilian ever to make more than 36 appearances for the club.