QPR closing in on capture of defender as medical scheduled

Queens Park Rangers are set to complete the signing of Rob Dickie from Oxford, with the centre-back undergoing a medical this afternoon.

Understand Rob Dickie is set to undergo a medical at QPR today after striking a deal with Oxford #QPR — Sean Gallagher (@Sean_Gallagher9) August 31, 2020

The defender was outstanding for Karl Robinson’s side in League One last season, impressing with his ability on the ball as well as his positioning at the back.

Therefore, all connected to the U’s knew that they faced a major battle to keep hold of Dickie when they lost the play-off final to Wycombe.

And, after weeks of speculation, it appears as though the R’s have won the race for the 24-year-old, with reporter Sean Gallagher revealing that he is set for a medical after the two clubs agreed a fee.

He will be the latest new face through the door for Mark Warburton as he looks to rebuild the squad with some of the money that was brought in by Eberechi Eze’s sale to Crystal Palace.

Dickie wasn’t involved as the R’s lost to Oxford in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, which was a sign to many that the transfer was imminent.

The verdict

This would be a fantastic bit of business from QPR as they need more quality in central defence and Dickie fits the bill in terms of his age, potential and the fact he suits the style Warburton demands.

So, the recruitment team deserve huge credit for getting this one sorted and it seems a matter of time before it’s announced now.

Then, fans will want to see a few more signings completed as there are still weak areas in the squad that need to be addressed.

