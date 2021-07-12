QPR closing in on another transfer deal to sign ex-Premier League player

Former Burnley centre-back Jimmy Dunne is currently undergoing a medical with Championship side Queens Park Rangers, according to an exclusive from the Football Insider.

Mark Warburton’s side have already recruited Hull City’s Jordy De Wijis this summer for an undisclosed fee after Geoff Cameron’s departure to the United States, but the manager’s work on this position isn’t done yet with Dunne set to put pen to paper on a deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

23-year-old Dunne’s expired at Premier League side Burnley last month after making just three Premier League appearances for the Clarets in the 2020/21 season.

In fact, the centre-back has barely played at all for the Lancashire side since he arrived from Manchester United as a teenager back in 2018 – and will now be hoping to settle down in a permanent location after spending several different spells out on loan.

Dunne has appeared for Scottish side Hearts, Barrow, Sunderland and Fleetwood Town since linking up with Sean Dyche’s side three years ago and with numerous players ahead of him in the pecking order, the writing was on the wall for a defender who desperately needs first-team football at 23.

The Verdict:

Nathan Collins’ arrival from Stoke City has probably proved to be the final nail in the coffin in his Burnley career – and things can only get better for him as he finally gets to settle down at a club he is likely to play regularly for.

Getting into the starting lineup will not be an easy task with the likes of Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet and new signing Jordy De Wijs to compete with – but he will finally be able to see a clear pathway to regular first-team minutes and this signing can only benefit a QPR side looking to strengthen their defence ahead of the new campaign.

Right-back Moses Odubajo, who is a free agent after being released by recently relegated side Sheffield Wednesday, is also training with the club and could potentially be offered a contract as the west London side look to build on a solid 9th place finish from last year.