Queens Park Rangers are closing in on a deal to sign Wycombe Wanderers centre-back Chris Forino, according to Darren Witcoop.

Ainsworth has turned to some familiar faces during this transfer window as he looks to enjoy a respectable 2023/24 campaign with the R's, with Lewis Wing also looking set to join following the end of his spell at Adam's Park.

There's plenty of work to be done still at Loftus Road to get them ready for the new season, with the West London side needing to improve on last season after narrowly escaping the drop.

They may have made a good start to 2022/23 under Michael Beale, but they struggled towards the latter stages of his tenure, only won one game under the stewardship of Neil Critchley and failed to recover under Ainsworth.

Wins away at Burnley and Stoke City were key to saving them in the end - but those victories were two of very few high points during the second half of last term.

Do QPR need to address their centre-back department?

Not only has Leon Balogun been released on the expiration of his contract at Loftus Road, but Conor Masterson has left and that has reduced the R's depth in this area.

Rob Dickie has also departed to link up with Championship rivals Bristol City.

Despite this, QPR are yet to address this position and will be hoping to add another option to this area by bringing Forino in.

They do have some gifted centre-back options with Jimmy Dunne and Jake Clarke-Salter at their disposal, but the latter's injury record isn't very promising and Joe Gubbins doesn't have a huge amount of senior experience under his belt.

With this in mind, the addition of Forino could be very important.

Who is Chris Forino?

Previously plying his trade as a youngster for Brentford, the 23-year-old then dropped down to play non-league football before being given the chance to sign for Wycombe back in 2021.

Recording 30 league appearances last term, he has become an important first-teamer for the Chairboys, being an asset in both boxes with the player scoring four goals and recording one assist during 2022/23.

He could now be set for a return to the English capital, having been born in London. By making this move, he could boost his chances of thriving at an international level for Saint Lucia.

Would Chris Forino be a good addition for QPR?

At 23, the defender still has plenty of time to improve and that's perhaps one of the most exciting things about this potential signing.

Their centre-back department certainly needs addressing - and with the EFL experience he now has under his belt - he could end up being a real asset for the R's.

And with Ainsworth knowing him inside out, the 50-year-old will surely know how to get the best out of the defender, making it more likely that Forino will be a success at Loftus Road.

The fact Forino knows Ainsworth should also help the former to settle in quickly, something that can only bode well for a QPR side that will be desperate to make a good start to the season.

They will face a difficult battle in their quest to remain afloat in the second tier once again next season, so a positive start could be crucial.