QPR close to sealing transfer agreement for 20-year-old

Championship club Queens Park Rangers are close to recruiting former Arsenal and Newcastle United advanced midfielder Stan Flaherty, according to a report from West London Sport.

The 20-year-old is currently available after being deemed surplus to requirements at St James’ Park – and the second-tier side have moved quickly to bring the youngster to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Although Mark Warburton was thought to be targeting an attacking midfielder last month, in his side’s quest to push for promotion to the Premier League, it’s thought Flaherty will link up with the Under-23s before being given any chance at first-team level.

As per the same West London Sport report, he could don the blue and white hoops as soon as tomorrow afternoon when the Under-23s face local rivals Millwall, signalling how close the midfielder is to signing on the dotted line.

Flaherty will already be accustomed to life in the English capital after spending time at Premier League giants Arsenal earlier in his career – but now 20 – he will be looking to make the step up to a senior level sooner rather than later.

Whether he can do that organically to R’s first team remains to be seen, though he could be sent out on loan to another side with the 20-year-old also able to play as a winger.

The Verdict:

He could potentially be sent out on a temporary spell at some point to improve his skillset if an adequate opportunity comes along, but considering he’s no longer a teenager, he would probably want that offer to come from the EFL now.

Although non-league football could allow him to mature physically, it’s not exactly where he would want to be with a potential first-team place on offer at Mark Warburton’s side if he can impress.

From Flaherty’s point of view though in terms of this move, it’s a good choice considering how well-run the R’s are now. No longer is their turmoil – but genuine hope for a side looking to get to the Premier League.

His first-team chances will be improved if they remain in the second tier – and there’s certainly a place for him on offer with the club failing to recruit Bristol City’s Kasey Palmer in January.

He will still face stiff competition though with plenty of midfielders including Ilias Chair and Chris Willock available as options behind the likes of Lyndon Dykes and Andre Gray – and it’s a challenge that should go on to motivate him to the maximum and with that – maximise his performance levels.