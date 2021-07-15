QPR close to sealing signing of ex-Sheffield Wednesday man

Queens Park Rangers are close to sealing their 10th signing of the summer with the acquisition of free agent right-back Moses Odubajo, per Football Insider.

They believe the R’s are in advanced talks with a player that has been on trial with the club and featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly last week against Portsmouth.

Mark Warburton has been eyeing up a right-back following the axing of Todd Kane, who was critical of his team-mate Osman Kakay in an interview last season and was subsequently dropped from the first-team.

Now it seems as though Odubajo will be Kakay’s competition next season, with the Hoops in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the former Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday man to a permanent contract.

Odubajo made 46 appearances in two seasons for the Owls, and in recent years he’s done well to return to action having suffered horrendous luck with knee injuries that kept him on the sidelines for two years between 2016 and 2018.

Now he’s set for another crack at the Championship with QPR once the contract is signed, having been relegated from the league with Wednesday last season.

The Verdict

Odubajo isn’t the player that he was before he suffered that brutal turn of fortune with the knee injuries, but there’s still a talent in there, despite being part of a relegated team last season.

Warburton has clearly seen enough in training to offer the 27-year-old a contract and on a free transfer Odubajo will provide decent competition for Kakay at right-wing-back.

Odubajo’s attacking qualities have always trumped his defensive ones and in Warburton’s system that worked well in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign, he should thrive if given the opportunity to start games.