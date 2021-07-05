QPR close to sealing signing of 28-year-old

Queens Park Rangers are set to add to their squad with the signing of goalkeeper Jordan Archer, according to West London Sport.

The Hoops have been searching for a second-choice stopper to provide back-up to Senegal international Seny Dieng, with Liam Kelly spending time on loan at Motherwell last season and he looks set to leave yet again.

And they’ve landed on Archer to be that man, and he can certainly provide a wealth of Championship experience.

After coming through Tottenham’s academy, Archer landed at Millwall in 2015 after several Football League loan spells, and he quickly became first choice at The Den when the Lions were still playing in League One.

25 questions about QPR legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 In which year did Paul Furlong sign permanently for QPR? 2002 2003 2004 2005

Archer stepped up to the Championship with the club and played 69 times in two seasons in the second tier before leaving in the summer of 2019.

Having been on the books of Oxford United, Fulham and Motherwell since then, Archer has only played 12 games in two years and if Dieng stays fit and healthy, it’s unlikely that that tally will grow much in the near future.

The Verdict

It is important for Championship clubs to have a competent back-up option if something happens to their first choice, and Archer will probably fit the bill quite nicely.

Obviously the R’s had Joe Lumley last season, who was first choice at Loftus Road until Dieng’s emergence, but now he has gone to Middlesbrough it left a gap open for a new man to come in, especially with Liam Kelly looking like he wants first-team football elsewhere.

The other option was reportedly Andy Lonergan, who has had a great career mainly in the EFL, and when you take the ages into consideration then QPR have probably made the right choice in choosing to bring in Archer.