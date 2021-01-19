QPR close to finalising player’s transfer exit with EFL club

Queens Park Rangers are close to finalising a move for Conor Masterson to move on loan to League One Swindon Town this month, with West London Sport reporting that a deal is close for the defender.

The R’s have been keen to loan out the young centre back for some time and after bringing in Jordy de Wijs from Hull City are now ready to sanction the former’s departure.

Masterson has largely found himself out of favour at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium since originally arriving from Liverpool back in 2019 and has only been afforded three league starts this term by Mark Warburton.

He is now all set to join a Swindon side who are struggling in third tier, with the 22-year-old set to arrive in time to face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Quiz: The top 16 QPR record player departures – Which club did they join though?

1 of 16 Who did Ebere Eze join for £19.5 million? West Ham United Aston Villa Crystal Palace Burnley

An Irish youth international, the defender has two years remaining on his current deal with the London club.

The Verdict

This is the perfect move for Masterson as he seeks to develop his game further at first team level.

The move makes sense for all parties involved after the R’s strengthened their backline with the signing of de Wijs, meaning that the young Irishman is now free to go out on loan and get some much needed minutes.

Clearly the club hold him in high regard after handing him such a lengthy contract and for that reason he will be keen to impress during his time with the Robins.

If all goes well he could force himself more into first team reckoning upon his return at the end of the season.