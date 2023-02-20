QPR close in on Neil Critchley replacement as compensation package agreed for League One manager

Queens Park Rangers are edging closer to landing Gareth Ainsworth as their new manager, with a compensation package agreed with Wycombe Wanderers for the ex-R’s midfielder, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

And it is now down to Ainsworth himself as to whether he wants to return to Loftus Road for a crack at the manager’s job, having previously been caretaker manager twice at the Hoops in 2008 and 2009 respectively.

The QPR hierarchy dispensed of Neil Critchley’s services on Sunday following a 3-1 defeat to high-flying Middlesbrough, with that result stretching the club’s winless Championship run to 10 matches.

Critchley won just once in his 12 games in charge of the R’s, with that victory coming in his debut back in December against Preston North End, but the ex-Blackpool boss was unable to get a further tune out of the squad.

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded over 150 years ago! True False

The board at Loftus Road are moving quick though to try and land his replacement, with Ainsworth now the prime target.

Ainsworth racked up 152 appearances for the club as a player whilst also managing 11 matches as a caretaker boss, and since September 2021 he has been the manager of Wycombe, with over 500 matches with the Chairboys on his résumé and a promotion to the Championship with them in 2020.

The Verdict

Ainsworth is somewhat of a club icon at QPR, so you can understand why the board have chosen to go for him now in a bid to appease the fans after Critchley’s appointment was a disaster.

But if Ainsworth cannot get the current squad firing then his stock at the club will go down, and the supporters will not want to have to dislike someone they have revered for a number of years.

It is always a risk when going for someone who is held in such high regard at the club, but there will be hope that Ainsworth can help to galvanise everyone and get results back on track.

Perhaps unfairly, Ainsworth is sometimes beaten with a stick of playing unattractive football, but his Wycombe side score a decent amount of goals and whilst he may go direct quite a bit, if that style brings better results in the short-term then everyone will be happy.

Ultimately though, a deal is not done yet and Ainsworth has a major decision to make.