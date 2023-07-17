Queens Park Rangers are now expected to complete the signing of free agent midfielder Lewis Wing, according to West London Sport.

The ex-Middlesbrough man is available for nothing after leaving Wycombe Wanderers on the expiration of his contract at Adam's Park, with his age meaning the Chairboys aren't due any compensation for his signature.

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth worked with Wing before the former's switch to Loftus Road in February, with the latter thriving in Buckinghamshire and proving when he deserves to be in the Championship.

He recorded nine goals and five assists in 44 league appearances last term, proving to be a real asset across the pitch for Wycombe who will have been gutted to see him go after witnessing how influential he was.

Do QPR need to strengthen their midfield department?

Although they do have some options at their disposal, with Sam Field, Andre Dozzell and Elijah Dixon-Bonner able to operate in a deeper midfield area, they require more depth and experience in this department.

Former captain Stefan Johansen's departure will be sorely felt unless they bring in a replacement for him - and someone like Wing who could be a goalscoring asset for the R's could be an excellent alternative to the Norwegian.

Tim Iroegbunam has also departed the club and although he spent time on the wing during his spell in the English capital, he's another midfield option that has departed along with Luke Amos, who sadly couldn't stay fit.

Wing, on the other end of the scale, was a reliable play for Wycombe last season with 44 league appearances to his name.

If QPR can finalise a deal and bring him in, that will give them another Championship-quality option in the middle of the park which could help them in their quest to finish well clear of the relegation zone next term.

Who else is set to sign for QPR?

Asmir Begovic's arrival at Loftus Road is expected to be confirmed today.

He has been brought in as a replacement for Seny Dieng, who completed a move to league rivals Middlesbrough earlier this month.

With only Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh available as potential alternatives, a replacement for Dieng was required.

How important could Lewis Wing be at QPR?

QPR are in desperate need of more attacking firepower to reduce the pressure on Lyndon Dykes to grab all the goals.

And even though Wing could operate in a deep midfield role for the R's next term, he could be a real goalscoring asset to have in the middle of the park and that should help Ainsworth's side to be more of a threat in the final third next season.

Although their defence will need to be improved too, ensuring they have enough goalscorers in their team will be crucial and Wing could be one of those alongside Ilias Chair, Chris Willock and Dykes.

More attacking options will be required, but on a free transfer and with the experience he has under his belt, Wing could be crucial for Ainsworth with the midfielder already knowing how the 50-year-old operates from their time together at Adam's Park.

This signing really is a no-brainer.