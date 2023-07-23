After suffering a transfer blow this week due to losing out on Lewis Wing, Queens Park Rangers could be on the verge of beating several Championship rivals to a defensive acquisition.

The Hoops' business so far has been steady if not unspectacular, with deals done for Fulham left-back Ziyad Larkeche, experienced international goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and a return to Loftus Road for Leyton Orient forward Paul Smyth.

Head coach Gareth Ainsworth has been also targeting players from his former club Wycombe Wanderers this summer, with centre-back Chris Forino and midfielder Lewis Wing two individuals of particular interest.

It looked as though Ainsworth was all set to land Wing to add to his engine room, but they were gazumped by League One outfit Reading late in the day to take him the Royals instead of West London.

They are however poised to land a new defender who has considerable Championship experience in the form of Morgan Fox, as Sky Sports have revealed that the ex-Stoke City left-back is on the verge of penning a deal to join the R's.

The Welshman, who is uncapped by his country but has been called up recently by Rob Page to the national side, was exclusively revealed by Football League World last month to be a target for Ainsworth and QPR, and they look to have fended off interest from other clubs in the second tier to land the 29-year-old.

Who is Morgan Fox?

Fox turned professional with Charlton Athletic in 2012 but made his senior debut on loan at Notts County a year and a half later, before then making his Addicks bow in February 2014.

Playing 116 times in all competitions for Charlton, Fox swapped The Valley for Hillsborough in 2017 when signing for Sheffield Wednesday in a £700,000 deal, but his three-and-a-half years with the Owls saw inconsistent performances with plenty of ups and downs.

Turning down a new deal in 2020 with Wednesday, Fox headed for Stoke City that summer but in his first two years at the Bet365 Stadium he struggled with injuries, restricting him to just 35 appearances in that time.

Fox was more of a regular for City last year though by playing 43 times in all competitions, but they did not offer him a new contract at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, leaving him free to join another club.

Will Morgan Fox be a good signing for QPR?

With Ainsworth alternating last season between a back three and a four, it's good to have a versatile player who can play at left-back, wing-back and on the left-hand side of a back three.

Judging on his career so far, you'd have to say that Fox would suit the left-back in a four and a left-sided defender in a three role the most, and it bring competition in both areas of the pitch.

The R's do have Kenneth Paal and Larkeche at left-back but this could mean that Ainsworth is leaning towards using a three at the back system with the signing of Fox, with more experience needed at the back following the departures of Rob Dickie and Leon Balogun this summer.

Fox featured heavily for Stoke last year and because of his steady form for the Potters under Alex Neil, this has to be considered a solid signing.