QPR have many alarming details in their squad so far this season, but one issue stands out above all.

That issue being scoring goals.

Queens Park Rangers find themselves in a serious struggle so far this season and Marti Cifuentes is facing more and more pressure as the weeks go by, and it is proving difficult with performances not improving.

The lack of squad cohesion is somewhat surprising going off the end of the last campaign, which saw Rangers in fine form at times.

The R's have now gone eleven games without a win in all competitions, and there is one factor which seems most concerning.

Cifuentes' side have lacked goals in every sense of the word, and with January coming up, the main aim could well be to bring in a talisman who will help QPR find the back of the net.

"It's not good enough" - QPR fan questions board over striker issue

FLW's QPR fan pundit, Louis Moir, has sent one transfer related demand to the QPR owner after a dismal start to the season.

"I think with the situation we're in at the moment, and the situation we seem to find ourselves in every single season, it comes down to the striker issue.

"It's really happened, since we sold Charlie Austin years ago, we haven't actually really properly replaced him.

"We've had the seasons with Jordan Hugill and Nahki Wells, who did well in terms of goal scoring, but they were never here permanently, and we haven't signed a striker who's scoring goals on a consistent basis.

"We need another striker. I was crying out for one in the summer, going into the season with Celar, who was unproven and still hasn't scored, Frey, who was fairly unproven but then impressed, but is now injured, and you've got youngsters like Alfie Lloyd and Kohli.

"I can't understand why we didn't sign another striker in the summer. Even if it was a loan or something, a striker with pace to give us a different option up front, and now we're facing the brunt of it.

"Celar is technically the only current senior striker at the club whose fit. It's not good enough, and could be a big issue if he continues not scoring. 100% we need to buy or loan in a striker in the January window."

QPR are scarily hopeless in front of goal

This season will not spring much of a surprise because of their lack of goals last campaign.

It's a trend which continues to baffle fans, but one the owners aren't solving.

QPR's goals scored in the last five seasons (including this campaign so far) as per FootyStats Season Goals scored 24/25 12 23/24 47 22/23 44 21/22 60 20/21 57

Concern continues to be raised for the R's as Louis makes a fair point in that they haven't replaced Austin since he departed at the conclusion of the 2021/22 season. But even then, you could go back to his first stint, which ended in 2015/16...

It must be the priority of the hierarchy at the R's, as it isn't doing Cifuentes any favours and the fans are beginning to get restless with the Spaniard.