This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

QPR played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Coventry City and, despite it ending all square, the R's saw an inspired performance from Koki Saito.

Saito came off the bench early on to replace Kenneth Paal after a knock, and proved to be a difference maker as Rangers came back from behind to secure a point.

Both sides are having an underwhelming season sitting in the relegation zone, but R's supporters will be glad to see Saito's impact off the bench.

Within seven minutes of coming on, he dazzled down the left and created many opportunities, which has been shown at times in his start in West-London since joining in the summer.

Many were surprised Saito didn't start the encounter after he came off the bench in QPR's 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth and showed glimmers.

QPR: Claim highlights "superb" impact despite draw against Coventry City

FLW's QPR fan pundit, Louis Moir, has examined Saito in recent games, and believes he was the player that stood out on Tuesday night and was impressed by his performance.

"One player that was superb against Coventry was Koki Saito. He was unlucky not to start in the game really, and with Kenneth Paal going off quite early in the game, he sort of adapted to a left-back/left-wing position.

"He was superb, he took his man on every time he got an opportunity to, created a few chances and Cov's back line just couldn't cope with him.

"I was calling for him to start the game, because obviously we've seen what he can do, I've been impressed with him, and maybe it's a sign he's adapting quite quickly and could well be a main-stay in the starting eleven really, especially with performances like that.

"I'd like to see it. He's tricky, quick, can beat a man and has a low centre of gravity, and was also unlucky not to score a couple of weeks ago, and that will come in time.

"You need a player like that, he creates chances, and hopefully he can carry on like that and definitely should be starting the next game."

Saito warrants a start after showing promise in new position

Marti Cifuentes' side find themselves 23rd after a dreadful start to this campaign. Many of the R's fans expected a strong start to proceedings, but it has turned out to be the complete opposite.

Rangers have struggled in the final third and Saito's impact in the last few weeks has looked to be exciting. The 23-year-old joined on loan from Belgian side Lommel SK in the summer and has been in and out of the starting eleven.

He has seemingly adopted a good relationship with the left wing-back position, and after coming on for Paal in recent games, he has shown to be a lot more useful.

Saito's statistics in QPR's 1-1 draw against Coventry as per FotMob FotMob rating 7.9 Chances created 3 Successful dribbles % 3/3 (100%) Passes into final third 4 Ground duels won % 10/10 (100%)

His ability to create from that position is something Cifuentes should keep in mind after Paal's poor performances.

There is no reason for Cifuentes to not experiment after the R's poor form, which now leaves them winless in eight in all competitions.

Saito's involvement in this area should be considered by the Spaniard if he wants to see a swift turnaround in performances.