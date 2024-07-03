The perception at Queens Park Rangers is that Marti Cifuentes is building something special after he guided the west London club away from relegation last season.

After a challenging start to the campaign under former manager Gareth Ainsworth, the Spaniard arrived in October and made a significant impact as the season progressed. By the end of the campaign, he had firmly established his influence and the team delivered with wins against the likes of Leicester City and Leeds United.

A key factor in this was his ability to rediscover the form of Chris Willock, who looked a shadow of his former self under the more defensively-minded Ainsworth.

Willock's contract was an issue though, with the former Benfica man's deal running out last week - he is now officially a free agent.

However, QPR and Cifuentes have been given hope regarding that issue, and after all the concern, it seems likely that he will remain at Loftus Road next season.

For the fans and head coach alike, this will be great news, and both parties understand the role that Willock could play next season if the club are to be successful.

QPR, Chris Willock saga could soon come to an end

For months, it had been unclear whether Willock would be a QPR player next season, with speculation constantly being held.

Norwich City and Sunderland were two teams that had been linked with his signature and Roker Report even stated that the Black Cats had opened talks over a possible deal.

These issues have seemingly been put to bed though by Adam Leventhal of The Athletic, who on Tuesday stated that the R's and the midfielder have held positive discussions over a new contract at Loftus Road, and that staying at the club is the ex-Arsenal man's preferred option when it comes to his future.

This will be a massive relief for Hoops fans and the sooner a contract is sorted out the better.

Currently, the club are in Spain preparing for the new season, so it is feasible that Willock will join them abroad if he is not there already.

A fit and firing Chris Willock would be a boost for QPR and Marti Cifuentes

The term dark horse has been loosely used around QPR as we build up to the opening day of the Championship season.

This is, of course, based on performances like the 4-0 victory over Leeds last season and that wouldn't have been achievable without a manager like Cifuentes. Despite this, the Spaniard will be all too wary that the strict budget he has to work with means that securing the contracts of existing players is crucial.

Willock's was certainly vital and if the reports are true, then he could be lining up for them once again on the 10th of August.

The former Arsenal youngster's targets for the campaign have to be similar to his stunning breakout year at the R's in 2021-22. During that season, he provided 18 goal contributions for his team as they finished 11th in the Championship. Earning remarks comparing him to former QPR star Eberechi Eze.

Chris Willock's immense 21/22 campaign stats, as per FotMob Matches Played 35 Goals 7 Assists 11 Chances Created 48 Successful Dribbles 76 Duels Won 180 Touches in opposition box 131

Alongside fellow creator Ilias Chair, the Hoops should have a really talented attacking threat next season and, with Cifuentes at the helm, will be eyeing a push for those play-off spots.

With Willock set to extend his stay, the QPR head coach will be keen to get the most out of one of the Championship's most talented players and utilise him in their push for success.