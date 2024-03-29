Highlights Palmer advises QPR to move quickly on Willock's contract, as several clubs are eyeing the talented forward.

QPR's success next season may depend on convincing Willock to stay amidst heavy competition for his signature.

Although still very much embroiled in a relegation battle, Marti Cifuentes has given Queens Park Rangers a fighting chance of Championship survival this season.

With eight league games to go, the R's sit 20th in the division, just one point above the drop zone.

Whilst this may seem bleak, it is a brilliant position to be in considering that the club spent between September and February inside the drop zone.

QPR players with expiring contracts

Of course, regardless of which division they are in next season, the club have a number of players on expiring deals that must be dealt with.

According to Transfermarkt, the following players see their deals at Loftus Road expire at the end of June.

QPR players out of contract this summer, according to Transfermarkt Player Age Transfermarkt market value Contract option Jimmy Dunne 26 €2.50m Club option 1 year Chris WIllock 26 €1.80m N/A Sinclair Armstrong 20 €1.00m Club option 1 year Osman Kakay 26 €500K N/A Elijah Dixon-Bonner 23 €350K N/A Asmir Begovic 36 €300K N/A Jordan Archer 30 €250K N/A Albert Adomah 36 €150K N/A Aaron Drewe 23 €150K N/A Joe Walsh 21 €100K N/A

Carlton Palmer on Chris Willock's QPR future

As you can see, one of the most notable names on the list of players set to see their contracts expire is star man Chris Willock.

The 26-year-old has shown previously he can be a real star at this level, and although he has struggled at times in recent seasons, he has looked better under Marti Cifuentes.

With his future in mind, we asked former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on what QPR should do with regard to Willock.

Palmer was clear that QPR must do all they can to tie him down.

"A return to form has seen QPR come out of the bottom three of the Championship," Palmer told FLW.

"He's been in exceptional form for QPR to help them to the brink of staying in the Championship. I think they will stay in the Championship and Chris Willock has been inspirational to them.

"I think that QPR will wait to see where they are, they won't be opening any contract talks until they're convinced that they're going to be staying in the summer.

"Unfortunately, that will lead to a scramble for Willock's signature, but hopefully QPR will be the club he would choose to sign for given that the manager has helped him to rekindle his form and see him play his best football.

"Should QPR stay in the Championship, it's definitely a player they'll want to sign [to a new deal], but the likes of Middlesbrough and other clubs are looking for him.

"It would be really good business if they could get this one over the line sooner rather than later."

Will QPR re-sign Chris Willock

As much as QPR may like to resign Chris Willock this summer, it may not be so straightforward.

As Palmer discussed above, many clubs will be looking at the 26-year-old, who is one of the best free agents available on the market this summer.

It will certainly be interesting to see how things shake out, and whether or not Willock opts to remain at Loftus Road or opt for pastures new.

It's been a difficult time at the club in the last couple of seasons, and it's perhaps up to QPR to show Willock that things are heading in the right direction moving forwards.