Highlights Eberechi Eze's impressive performances in the Premier League could lead to a substantial windfall for his former club QPR.

QPR made a smart business move by including a sell-on clause in Eze's transfer agreement with Crystal Palace.

The potential cash injection from Eze's sale could help alleviate QPR's financial problems and provide funds for future player acquisitions.

Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze could soon provide his former club Queens Park Rangers with a substantial windfall should his Premier League form continue.

The former Hoops man made the cross-London switch in the summer of 2020, and has since established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in England's top tier.

Despite playing in a Palace side that leaves a lot to be desired under manager Roy Hodgson, Eze and fellow teammate Michael Olise have been particular highlights, with rumours swirling about where their future could lie after this season.

With Eze having a deal in place until 2027, Palace will have the room to demand a big fee for their star man, all of which, thanks to a clause in his 2020 transfer agreement, spells good news for those at Loftus Road.

Related Ilias Chair: QPR future, weekly wage, contract situation The QPR future of Ilias Chair could be up in the air, with his contract coming to an end amid a big from abroad.

It was smart business from QPR

The now 25-year-old had just come off the back of a productive season with QPR, providing 14 goals and eight assists in 46 league games for the Hoops.

Naturally, that stirred the interests of clubs in the division above, and it was Palace that won the race, seeing off interest from Fulham, West Ham and Newcastle United in the process.

They met QPR's valuation of their rising star, paying a £16million fee with a potential £4million in add-ons that could be activated further down the line.

The club also managed to include a 20% sell-on clause in the agreement, which means that they will be due a fifth of whatever transfer fee Palace are now able to attract for the star.

Those at Loftus Road will no doubt be keeping a keen eye on developments at Selhurst Park during this summer's transfer window, as they could be due another sum not far off the original fee they received originally.

Eze's performances could see his price skyrocket

The 25-year-old has impressed since joining Palace and has become one of the most talked about players in the Premier League over the course of the past couple of seasons.

This season in particular, Eze has managed to notch five goals and one assist in 16 league appearances, despite doing so in a side that looks in danger of slipping into a relegation fight under Hodgson.

He has also done enough to last year earn his first senior caps for England's national team, a feat that will only increase his price for potential suitors.

There have already been links with Manchester United, with others no doubt on the way, and the Eagles are believed to value Eze at £77million.

At those prices, the Hoops could be in line to net over £15million for a player they lost almost four years ago, and that's without any subsequent increase in form or bidding wars that may arise as this season concludes.

It could be a vital cash injection for the Hoops

Eze's former club have got well-publicised money problems, with a report by The Athletic reporting that the Hoops saw a £24million loss in 2023, which has prevented them spending due to fears they could breach financial rules.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World last month about Rangers' financial position, pundit Carlton Palmer said: "Queens Park Rangers new CEO Christian Nourry has come out and made a statement that QPR are unlikely to spend in the January transfer window due to Financial Fair Play.

"Clearly, the players they've got are not good enough to get them out of the position they are in, and if they're unable to spend any money this January, then the writing is on the wall. QPR could be playing their football in League One next season."

Any windfall from the sale of Eze will come too late to impact the outcome of this season, but a sale anywhere near the asking price reportedly set by Palace would greatly ease the financial pressure at Loftus Road, and may even free up funds to bring players in.

Whether that ends up being for players to mount another Championship battle near the bottom of the table next season, or draft in some players to assist with a promotion charge in League One, bosses at Loftus Road will be eagerly anticipating any Eze news making it's way out of Selhurst Park this summer.