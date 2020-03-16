QPR chief reveals how club responded to suspended fixture mayhem

Queens Park Rangers CEO Lee Hoos has said that this past week has been “impossible” to plan after it was announced that the EFL season was suspended until April 3 at the earliest.

The decision was taken last Friday, with the Premier League, WSL, Academy and youth team fixtures also being suspended.

This has led to fears that the current season will not be completed, with such a scenario potentially casting doubt over promotion and relegation across across the EFL.

Speaking on the Open All R’s podcast, Hoos explained how the timing of the decision did not help the club.

“As of Thursday [last week] we thought everything was clear to play on Saturday and then on Friday morning, it was ‘oh, we’re going to meet to discuss it’,” he said.

“I think that the Government was trying to do the best thing and give the best advice but when so many players started to get it they thought ‘hang on, this could spread quite quickly.'”

QUIZ: Can you name these 15 ex-QPR centre-backs?

1 of 15 Who is this? Alex Baptiste Joel Lynch Giles Phillips Charlie Fox

Hoos added that prior to the announcement being made by the EFL, the club had plans in place for sections of fans who felt most at risk with the outbreak.

“One thing that we were going to do was to make an announcement on Friday afternoon that if you’re over 70 and you don’t want to come to a game we’ll put your season ticket on hold and refund you whatever the cost of the ticket is,” he said.

With it being all change on Friday afternoon, the club did not get round to putting the measures in place.

QPR currently sit in 13th place in the Championship, but are only six points off the top-six.

The suspension comes at a bad time for the club, as they were on a six-game unbeaten run.

The Verdict

This current scenario is unprecedented, and that makes it hard for anyone to predict what will happen in the immediate future.

Of course, the government’s advice remains paramount until it is judged sage for football and other sporting events to restart.

All QPR can do now is wait and see how things unfold.