QPR chief pens emotional response to Charlie Austin’s parting message

QPR chairman Amit Bhatia has labelled Charlie Austin “a true club legend” and thanked him for “so many incredible memories” after the striker confirmed yesterday he would be leaving the club at the end of the 2021/22 Championship season.

Austin’s contract is up in the summer and has not been offered new terms by the west London club meaning he is now set to become a free agent.

He sent a message to the fans via Twitter yesterday confirming his departure and Bhatia has been quick to heap praise on “a true club legend today and forever”.

A true club legend today & forever @chazaustin10 💙You’ve given our club so many incredible memories on the pitch & both u & @BiancaAustin90 have given so much of yourselves to our community off the pitch. We love u and we thank u. I’ll miss you pal, see you on the golf course ! https://t.co/mFr5xjSHZc — Amit Bhatia (@Amit_Bhatia99) May 5, 2022

The 32-year-old ends his Hoops career with 148 appearances and 61 goals across two spells in W12 – the first of which saw him play his part in promotion to the Premier League.

After five years away, Austin was brought back to the club by Mark Warburton last January and has been a regular fixture in the side over the past 18 months.

The Verdict

Judging by the responses on social media, Bhatia’s emotional comments are reflected by the majority of the R’s fanbase.

It seems the right decision to let the striker go but we should take nothing away from what a fantastic servant he has been to the west London club across two spells.

He’s a modern QPR legend, it’s a shame this news wasn’t confirmed earlier so he could say goodbye to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium properly.

It remains to be seen what Austin’s next step will be but judging from some of his performances this season, he could be a shrewd signing for a League One or League Two club and prove particularly effective if he is well managed.

