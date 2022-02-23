QPR chief makes summer transfer claim

Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand has claimed the club will do their best to keep their best players this Summer.

Ferdinand admitted he didn’t receive many offers for the club’s best players in QPR, but that he is expecting a much busier transfer period at the end of the season.

The likes of Rob Dickie, Ilias Chair, Lyndon Dykes and Seny Dieng could all attract interest from clubs in the Summer.

But Ferdinand is adamant that the club will do everything they can to maintain the key players of Mark Warburton’s squad going into next season.

He was pleased with how quiet the January window was in that regard and joked it was because he was blatantly ignoring phone calls.

“The reason that wasn’t there is because I turned my phone off every now and again,” said Ferdinand, via West London Sport.

“I was ignoring those sort of calls because we didn’t want to lose any of our players.”

“We’ve got some good, young and exciting players who I’m worried come the end of the season people will be knocking on the door and wanting to take them.

“We’ll try to resist as much as we can.”

QPR’s Summer plans will depend on whether or not they can gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Warburton’s side are currently fourth in the Championship.

Recent form has seen the team fall behind their automatic promotion rivals.

Two points from their last four games means the gap to second place Bournemouth is now five points, with the Cherries having two games in hand.

Up next for the Hoops is the visit of Blackpool this evening.

The Verdict

QPR will do well to hold onto all of their key players if they fail to earn Premier League promotion.

Warburton has done well to get the side into contention, and they could yet still win promotion through the play-offs.

But these players will be in-demand considering the performances they have given this campaign.

But form will need to be picked back up again, otherwise the team risks falling too far behind their play-off rivals with the chasing pack closing in.