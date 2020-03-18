QPR chief confirms Premier League club made enquiry for 21-yo

Queens Park Rangers sporting director Les Ferdinand has confirmed that Crystal Palace made an enquiry for midfielder Eberechi Eze.

Ferdinand said that the Eagles made an approach but did not put in a formal bid.

Eze has been in outstanding form this season, with 12 goals and eight assists in 37 appearances this season.

The England youth international is reportedly valued at around £20m and has also attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to The Beautiful Game Podcast, Ferdinand said: “Crystal Palace made an enquiry but we never got to any fee or any negotiations in terms of what it was going to take.

“They made an enquiry about him and that was it. When I see some of the things he does on a football and how comfortable he is on a football, I put him up there as one of the best I have seen.

“Whether he fulfils his potential to be one of the best I have worked with time will tell but in terms of his ability with the ball certainly he is one of the best I have seen.”

QPR are currently 13th in the Championship table, six points adrift of the playoffs.

The verdict

Eze has been outstanding for QPR this season and it is no surprise to see other clubs making enquiries.

Crystal Palace making an enquiry is perhaps a bold move from the south London club, with a number of bigger names also circling for his signature.

Ferdinand has been open about the potential need to sell Eze and it is likely that more bids and interest will follow this summer.