QPR, Charlton and Barnsley in transfer chase to sign winger

Queens Park Rangers, Charlton and Barnsley are all weighing up a move for Boreham Wood winger Sorba Thomas, as per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (12:02pm).

The 21-year-old has been impressing EFL scouts after a series of lively displays for the National League club last season, and the aforementioned trio are among a number of sides considering a move.

Thomas’ main position is on the right-wing but he is versatile and can be utilised in a central striker role or even on the opposite flank, making him a useful option in attacking areas.

The player is a Boreham Wood academy gradate and was rewarded with a first-team squad number back in 2017, and has never looked back, becoming an influential figure in Luke Garrard’s side.

Can you name the stadium of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF HULL CITY'S STADIUM? KCOM Stadium KTOM Stadium KPOM Stadium KROM Stadium

Thomas signed a new two-year contract in 2019 with an option of a further year and Boreham Wood chairman Danny Hunter issued him much praise when he was handed this new deal, saying: “Sorba is a fantastic young player and a prospect in the mould of say a Bruno Andrade, though possibly a tad stronger and quicker at the same age. He has lots to learn but I feel he’s destined for the Football League.

“He has quite rightly been nurtured slowly by both manager Luke Garrard and Academy Head Coach Cameron Mawer, but I sense that they both now feel they need to let him off the leash to see how he adapts.

Who holds the upper hand in this potential deal remains to be seen, but he’s attracting considerable interest ahead of the new season’s kick-off this weekend.