Highlights Charlie Austin supports Amit Bhatia's decision to step down as chairman of QPR, praising him on Twitter.

QPR is currently in 23rd place in the Championship table and six points away from safety.

With a new manager in charge, QPR hopes to turn their fortunes around and avoid relegation to League One.

Charlie Austin has reacted to the significant off-field news that has emerged from his former club QPR.

Austin was a striker with the West London club from 2013 to 2016, and again from 2021 to 2022.

The forward was a key part of the team during his time at Loftus Road, before departing at the end of his contract in the summer of 2022.

The 34-year-old was at the club during Amit Bhatia’s time as chairman, but Bhatia is set to step down from the role following the dismissal of Gareth Ainsworth as manager.

Bhatia initially earned praise for his role in turning things around at QPR, but the club has gone backwards in a big way over the last 12 months which has led to the decision for him to step down as chairman.

What has Charlie Austin said about Amit Bhatia’s significant QPR decision?

Austin has issued a message of support to the 44-year-old, who remains a minority stakeholder of QPR.

Bhatia held the role since 2018, and likely would have played a role in helping Austin make a return to the club in 2021.

“This guy,” wrote Austin, via Twitter.

Bhatia has explained the decision behind his departure from the role of QPR chairman.

The businessman admitted that he has enjoyed a lot of his time in the role, but revealed his recent silence has been due to a lack of answers for why the team has suffered so much over the last 12 months.

Despite leaving the important role behind the scenes, he will still remain involved in the running of the Hoops as a minority shareholder.

Lee Hoos has been appointed in his place, which he will do alongside his current role as Chief Executive Officer.

Bhatia has been a minority owner of QPR since 2007, initially taking on the role of vice chairman when arriving at the club.

Where are QPR in the Championship table?

QPR are currently 23rd in the Championship table, sitting six points adrift of safety in their battle against relegation.

Ainsworth has been placed as manager by Martí Cifuentes, who arrived from Swedish side Hammarby FC.

The Spaniard will oversee his first game in charge this weekend, as he looks to turn things around at Loftus Road.

QPR have won just two of their opening 14 games so far this season, and are just two points clear of 24th place Sheffield Wednesday.

Cifuentes’ first game in charge will come against relegation rivals Rotherham United on 4 November.

How big of a change is Amit Bhatia stepping down as chairman for QPR?

This should give more power to Hoos to make significant decisions as the club’s CEO.

Now is a good time for Bhatia to take a step back from the day-to-day running of QPR given Cifuentes has just arrived as the newest manager.

It has been a very tumultuous time for the team over the last year, but now might mark a turning point for the side.

Relegation to League One would be a disaster for QPR, so they will be hoping that the Spanish coach has what it takes to start getting results immediately.