QPR chairman speaks out after last night’s events at Loftus Road

QPR chairman Amit Bhatia has taken to Twitter to tell supporters that he “love[s] this club so very much” after the Loftus Road outfit went top of the Championship last night.

A brace from Lyndon Dykes and Kenneth Paal’s first goal for the R’s helped Mick Beale’s side beat Cardiff City 3-0 in W12 on Wednesday evening, which means they head into the weekend as league leaders after Burnley and Sheffield United both slipped up.

It was a bittersweet evening for the west London club, however, as reports emerged ahead of kick-off indicating that Wolves had made Beale their number one target to replace departed manager Bruno Lage.

One club figure that doesn’t seem likely to be going anywhere is the chairman, with Bhatia taking to Twitter after last night’s game to express his adoration for the west London club.

I love this club so very much 💙 @QPR — AmitBhatia99.eth (@Amit_Bhatia99) October 19, 2022

The R’s are back at Loftus Road on Saturday but face a tricky game against Wigan Athletic, who have the best away record in the division in 2022/23.

These 18 QPR quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 In what year were QPR founded? 1880 1882 1885 1888

The Verdict

You can understand Bhatia’s excitement and it will likely be shared by the majority of R’s fans after their impressive start to the new campaign.

While Mark Warburton deserves a huge amount of credit for the progress made in W12 during his three-year tenure, the west London club look to have taken things up another level under Beale.

That they’ve climbed to the top of the table after 15 games is evidence of that – even though this is one of the most chaotic Championship seasons we’ve seen in a long while.

Losing their manager now would be a massive blow but it’s still important for supporters, and the club chiefs, to enjoy night’s like last night.