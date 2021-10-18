QPR chairman reaches out to Newcastle United figure after takeover

QPR chairman Amit Bhatia has reached out to Newcastle United board member Jamie Reuben after the club takeover was completed last week.

The 3-2 defeat to Tottenham yesterday was the first game under the North East club’s new ownership with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners, and RB Sports & Media now in charge.

The takeover is said to have cost £305 million and means Newcastle now have the richest owners of any UK club, though there are serious question marks over the morality of the deal considering the allegations of human rights abuses against the Saudi state.

Reuben, who has taken up a position on the Magpies’ board, may be a familiar face to some R’s supporters as he held a similar role at the west London club’s previously and Bhatia, the current chairman, reached out to him via Twitter yesterday to congratulate him.

Congratulations to my great pal @jamiereuben on his acquisition of @NUFC. I know first hand from when you were on our @QPR board just how much you love football and how astute you are…. enjoy the ride brother it’s the greatest privilege in the world. pic.twitter.com/xSgXwRxUIU — Amit Bhatia (@Amit_Bhatia99) October 17, 2021

Newcastle are expected to be busy in the January window as their new ownership flex their financial muscles for the first time, with Reuben revealing in a recent interview the target is to challenge for silverware.

The Verdict

This message from Bhatia may split the R’s fanbase.

If he just wanted to congratulate his friend and former colleague, the chairman could’ve privately and directly messaged him rather than reach out via Twitter.

There’s still a fair bit of controversy surrounding the Newcastle takeover and some supporters will be keen to keep their club clear of the Tyneside outfit for the time being.

Others may feel that they’d be a powerful and rich ally to have, particularly if it leads to transfers and loans in the future.