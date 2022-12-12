QPR chairman Amit Bhatia makes confident claim following Neil Critchley’s appointment

Queens Park Rangers chairman Amit Bhatia believes new manager Neil Critchley shares the footballing philosophy of the club and is confident he can build on the good work of previous managers Mark Warburton and Michael Beale, issuing his thoughts on the Championship side’s website.

The West London outfit were forced to start their search for a new manager again during the latter stages of last month when Beale sealed his move to Scottish Premiership side Rangers, less than six months on from his appointment at Loftus Road.

And although multiple managers were in the frame, Football League World reported last week that Critchley was closing in on the top job.

The former Blackpool boss links up with the second-tier side following his departure from Aston Villa, joining Steven Gerrard in the Midlands back in the summer but failing to make enough of an impact as he was relieved of his duties alongside the Liverpool legend during the latter stages of October.

Despite his unsuccessful time at Villa Park though, interest in him remained sizeable with Luton Town and Wigan Athletic both being linked with him following the departures of Nathan Jones and Leam Richardson.

Although both opted against moving for the 44-year-0ld, QPR’s Bhatia believes they have the right man for the top job at Loftus Road.

He said: “We have made a good start to the season and, in the same way Mick built on the strong work of his predecessor Mark Warburton, we wanted somebody who we felt certain could continue that progress for the club.

“We also wanted to ensure we appointed someone who shares the footballing philosophy of our club, and in Neil and his team we also feel confident we have achieved that.”

The Verdict:

Critchley arguably overachieved with the Seasiders within a limited budget and he has to be commended for that – because it wasn’t an easy assignment for him to get the Lancashire side back to the Championship.

And he may have to work within a limited budget at QPR if recent windows are anything to go by, with the 44-year-old’s ability to work with limited funds potentially one reason why they decided to appoint him.

He should also be able to play his style of football with the players he has at his disposal.

There’s no shortage of quality there with Chris Willock able to contribute, Ilias Chair coming back from the World Cup this month, Lyndon Dykes able to be an asset up top and the club also possessing a strong defence despite their poor showing against Burnley yesterday.

You would certainly back Critchley to squeeze the best out of the players at his disposal, with Michael Appleton’s struggles at Bloomfield Road showing how much of a good job he did in Lancashire.

However, you do have to sympathise with Appleton because he lost Josh Bowler in the summer.