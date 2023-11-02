Highlights QPR have undergone significant changes with a new manager and chairman stepping down, indicating the board's desire to improve the team's performance.

CEO Lee Hoos acknowledges and shares the frustrations of QPR supporters, but believes that the club is building a foundation to turn things around.

QPR is currently 23rd in the Championship table, facing the challenge of avoiding relegation to League One, with the upcoming match against Rotherham United crucial in their fight.

QPR have undergone a lot of changes over the last few days.

The West London club announced a change in manager, with Martí Cifuentes replacing Gareth Ainsworth at the helm.

The Spaniard has arrived from Swedish side Hammarby FC, and has been tasked with keeping the Hoops in the Championship beyond this season.

Behind the scenes, chairman Amit Bhatia has also announced that he’s stepped down from the role.

Current CEO Lee Hoos will absorb the chairman position into his current duties as the chief executive officer.

How does Lee Hoos feel about QPR supporter frustrations?

Hoos has responded to questions regarding the obvious fan frustration among QPR supporters, amid the team’s disastrous start to the Championship season.

The CEO has claimed that he shares their frustrations, but believes that the foundation is being built to turn things around for the club.

“I 100 per cent understand [QPR supporter frustrations],” said Hoos, via QPR’s Twitter.

“But I wonder if the QPR supporters understand how frustrating it is for me and the board, because we share those frustrations.

“Sometimes I think maybe people, because you’re looking to vent you don’t realise actually I’m venting to the people who are just as frustrated as I am.

“And I think people have every right to vent.

“I totally get it.

“Having said that, the fans have been absolutely fantastic who’ve been coming to the stadium.

“They’ve been behind the club every step of the way.

“I’m still amazed, the attendances we’ve been getting have been fantastic.

“You’ve come out and you’ve supported the team.

“I can’t ask anymore from the fans, can’t ask any more from the fans.

“All the fans should do is keep doing what they’ve been doing, I think we’ll be fine.

“Because they understand the players need a reason, need that support behind them and I think if we can continue to do that and give that to Martí and the rest of the team going forward, I think we’ll do well.

“I think we’ll do alright.

“We can build those foundations that we need to take the club forward.”

Where are QPR in the Championship table?

QPR are currently 23rd in the Championship table, sitting six points adrift of safety.

Ainsworth oversaw just two wins during his time in charge of this campaign before being dismissed in late October.

Cifuentes faces the challenge of turning things around for the team, with his first fixture coming up this weekend.

QPR take on relegation rivals Rotherham United on 4 November in a big six-pointer at the bottom of the Championship.

Can QPR survive relegation to League One?

These are big changes behind the scenes at QPR, which indicate that the board wants to right the ship.

It was just 12 months ago that the team was fighting at the top of the Championship table and now they’re second from bottom.

It has been a stark decline, with poor decisions spiralling into a total disaster.

The appointment of Cifuentes is a left-field arrival, but perhaps he can be what’s needed to get things back on track at Loftus Road to steer the team away from relegation.