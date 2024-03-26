QPR are monitoring Tottenham Hotspur youngster Kieran Morgan ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to London Football News, the London club is looking at the academy prospect as a potential signing.

The Hoops are keen to bring in a number of players for academies at other London clubs, having utilised that as a transfer strategy in recent years.

The best success story comes from Eberechi Eze, who the club picked up from the Millwall academy.

Eze is now a Premier League player with Crystal Palace, having been sold for a fee worth a reported £19.5 million in the summer of 2020.

QPR eyeing Spurs youngster

Morgan is currently on trial with QPR, where he has featured for the U18 side in a clash against Barnsley.

No permanent offer has yet been made, but the youngster’s contract with Spurs is set to expire at the end of the season.

He could be the latest academy player to swap one London club for another, with QPR already looking ahead to the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old is a defensive midfielder and has been with Spurs in their U18 side this season.

He is one of a number of young players currently on trial with the QPR underage team, as they evaluate their talent ahead of a potential permanent deal.

QPR trialling several young players

It was reported last week that QPR have up to four other players also on trial at the club at the moment.

Nick Nkansa-Dwamena and Henry Curtis both joined the U18 side last week on trial from Ipswich Town.

The full-back featured in a youth game against Sheffield Wednesday, a fixture the young Owls won 3-1.

Forward Blaise Uwandji, from West Ham, and midfielder Ma’kel Bogle-Campbell, from Fulham also played a part in the game, with QPR weighing up a possible move for all five players.

The club will be hoping that these young players can prove themselves on trial and go on to join their academy system.

QPR league position

That would be a positive start to their summer business, with planning likely also underway for how to strengthen the first team squad.

Much will depend on their league status for next year, with Martí Cifuentes’ side currently 20th in the Championship table.

The gap to the relegation zone is just one point, with only eight games remaining.

Next up for QPR is a clash against relegation rivals Birmingham City on 29 March.

Smart recruitment strategy from QPR

Clubs don’t always get it right when first evaluating young players, so taking up those that are set to leave their youth setups across London is a smart strategy from QPR.

London is a very competitive catchment area so it can be difficult for a club like Rangers to fight for the best young players.

But this should help them find the talented players that could potentially contribute to the first team squad in the future.

All they need is one player to reach the heights of someone like Eze for the entire programme to essentially pay for itself too, which makes it financially viable.