Queens Park Rangers have taken Eric Ameyaw and Michael Reindorf on trial as they consider adding the youngsters to their squad.

Who is Michael Reindorf?

Reindorf is currently on the books at Norwich City, having only signed his first professional deal with the Canaries earlier this summer, after coming through the U18s having previously been with Leyton Orient.

However, his time with Norwich is due to come to an end when the season finishes, and it seems he won’t have a future at Carrow Road, as the 18-year-old has joined the R’s on trial.

Who is Eric Ameyaw?

A 21-year-old centre-back, Ameyaw is currently without a club after leaving Fulham in the summer.

He initially joined the Cottagers in 2020 after a productive trial, but the Londoners chose not to renew his deal this summer, meaning he is on the lookout for his next side.

QPR take duo on trial

It has been revealed by West London Sport that both Ameyaw and Reindorf featured for the development side, as substitutes, as the R’s younger side lost 1-0 to Bristol City.

The game was also notable as it was the first time new recruit Reggie Cannon pulled on the QPR shirt, but it was also interesting for the two players who are looking to earn a deal.

The update doesn’t outline how long the duo will be with the club, or whether they will play for the R’s again.

Would these be good signings for QPR?

Given their age and current experience, you would expect if Ameyaw or Reindorf joined the club, it would be to link up with the U23 side at first. So, on that basis, it’s a pretty low risk move for QPR.

They wouldn’t have to pay a fee to land the players, which means fans should trust the judgement of the coaches, who have been watching these lads on a day-to-day basis, and in games like the one today.

We know the R’s are in a poor position in the Championship, but they still need to be planning for the long-term, and it’s good that the club are still actively trying to bring in some talented youngsters, who could make an impact at the club in the years to come.

For both Ameyaw and Reindorf, the chance to join the R’s is surely going to appeal, as they are a club that has shown they will give young players an opportunity in the past, and they will see it as a move that could really kick-start their careers.

What next for QPR?

Three successive defeats, including a 4-0 hammering at home to Blackburn last time out, has left Gareth Ainsworth’s side in the relegation zone over the international break.

Therefore, he will be focused on trying to get the team back on track, but he knows it won’t be easy, and it has been a tough campaign so far for QPR.

They are back in action this weekend when they make the trip to take on Huddersfield in what is a huge fixture for both, with Darren Moore’s men just three points above the bottom three at this early stage.