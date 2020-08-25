QPR casting eyes over former Tottenham player

Former Tottenham and Swansea City midfielder Tom Carroll is reportedly training with QPR.

The 28-year-old left the Swans at the expiration of his contract earlier this summer and is now a free agent.

talkSPORT’s Sean Gallagher has reported that the central midfielder is currently training with the R’s.

Understand Tom Carroll is training with QPR at the moment to keep fit. The former Tottenham midfielder is a free agent after leaving Swansea earlier this year #QPR — Sean Gallagher (@Sean_Gallagher9) August 24, 2020

The west London club have been busy so far this summer, signing Spurs midfielder Luke Amos, Livingston forward Lyndon Dykes, and attacking midfielder George Thomas – who left Leicester City earlier in the summer.

QPR aren’t hugely blessed with options in central midfield at the moment and it’s an area in which they found themselves overrun in a number of games last term.

Carroll featured just 10 times for the Swans last season but could be an interesting addition to the Mark Warburton’s squad.

The 28-year-old has excellent pedigree, having come through the Spurs academy, and has a history with the R’s after spending the 2013/14 season on loan in west London.

Did these 12 ex-Swansea City players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 12 Did Adebayo Akinfenwa ever score for Swansea? Yes No

The Verdict

It appears the R’s are running the rule over Carroll. The 28-year-old fell out of favour at Swansea City but he certainly has quality – as his 94 Premier League appearances show – and could be an interesting addition.

Carroll is excellent in possession but the concern would be whether he is a little too lightweight for the Championship, particularly with the R’s already having signed Amos permanently this term.

That being said, it’s an area that Warburton needs more options in and I think he’d be a useful one.