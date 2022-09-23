QPR casting eye over 21-year-old free-agent

Queens Park Rangers are currently running the rule over Elijah Dixon-Bonner, according to a report from West London Sport.

It is understood that the midfielder has been handed a trial by the club and has represented the Championship outfit’s Under-21 team this afternoon in a clash with Colchester United.

Dixon-Bonner has been on the lookout for a new side since leaving Liverpool earlier this year.

The Premier League opted against offering the 21-year-old a new contract and thus he is currently a free-agent.

A product of the Reds’ youth academy, Dixon-Bonner made his competitive debut for the club’s senior side in an FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town in 2020.

After achieving this personal milestone, the midfielder would have been hoping to make further inroads at this level.

However, Dixon-Bonner only managed to feature on two further occasions for Liverpool before parting ways with the club.

In the previous campaign, the midfielder scored three goals in 11 appearances in the Premier League 2 Division 1 whilst he also represented the Reds’ youth side in the EFL Trophy.

Whereas QPR are not able to purchase or loan in players until January, they can bolster their squad by turning to the free-agency market for inspiration.

The Verdict

With Dixon-Bonner being handed an opportunity to showcase his talent for the club’s Under-21s, it will be interesting to see whether he is able to impress during this trial.

When you consider that QPR have opted to turn to some of their younger players for inspiration this season, there is no reason why the midfielder cannot go on to feature at senior level if he is rewarded with a contract.

Although it may take Dixon-Bonner some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has yet to play at this level during his career, he could potentially thrive under the guidance of Mick Beale.

With QPR set to take on Bristol City on October 1st, Dixon-Bonner will be determined to catch Beale’s attention between now and this particular showdown.

