QPR cast eye over potential attacking recruit

QPR have taken Albion Rovers striker Kyle Doherty on trial, the Scottish League Two side’s manager Brian Reid has revealed.

Doherty came through the youth ranks at St Mirren, but never made a senior appearance for the Scottish Premiership side.

Since joining Albion Rovers back in 2019, the 20-year-old has gone on to score 11 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for his current club.

With seven of those goals coming during the current campaign, it seems Doherty is now starting to attract interest from south of the border.

Which club do these 22 rarely seen former QPR players now play for?

1 of 22 What club does Keith Lowe now play for? Chorley Kettering Kidderminster Leamington

Speaking to The Daily Record about Doherty’s trial with QPR, Reid explained: “Kyle is down training with Queens Park Rangers this week. It is a great opportunity for him to go down and train in a full-time environment at a top club.

“He has worked hard and done well for Albion Rovers. Kyle has come in, scored a few goals and been really impressive.”

It is thought that Doherty is training with the Championship club, with an initial view to joining one of their development teams.

Following their late win over Huddersfield on Wednesday night, QPR currently sit fourth in the Championship table, ahead of their trip to Pride Park to face Derby County on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This does look as though it will be one to keep an eye on for those of a QPR persuasion.

Given his record for Albion Rovers this season, it does seem as though Doherty is a player with a decent amount of potential.

Indeed, the chance to train and possibly work with a club with the size and infrastructure of QPR, could certainly help to boost his development even further, and perhaps make him an asset in the future.

Add in the fact that a deal for Doherty ought to be relatively cheap to do – reducing any financial risk – and it does seem as though this is one that is worth considering for QPR.