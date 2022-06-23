QPR, Cardiff, Stoke battling to sign Reading ace this summer

Andy Rinomhota is a wanted man this summer and several Sky Bet Championship sides are taking a closer look at him right now.

The midfielder is set to leave Reading in the near future with his contract up and it is perhaps no shock that he seems to have a gaggle of clubs after his signature.

Indeed, according to Bristol Live, Queens Park Rangers, Stoke City and Cardiff City are all trying to get him to join them with offers on the table, though Bristol City’s interest, according to the report, is now starting to cool.

Rinomhota is a fine player and one that would grace several Championship sides, so it’s no surprise to hear a few are keen on getting him from Reading this summer.

It remains to be seen who is victorious, though, with Michael Beale, Michael O’Neill and Steve Morison all looking to convince him to join their respective sides.

The Verdict

Reading’s loss will be somebody’s gain, that is for sure.

Rinomhota is a good player with plenty of quality and at Championship level he is one of the better midfielders you’ll see when on form.

It’s no surprise that these three want him and you’d perhaps have thought more would want to get him given he is at the end of his contract at Reading.