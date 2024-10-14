After managing to guide Sheffield Wednesday to safety at the end of last season, it's no surprise that Danny Rohl was handed a new contract and given the chance to lead the team into this season.

At the time, many people were thinking it would be a matter of when and not if Rohl would be poached by another club.

Making a real impact in English football, it wouldn't have been a surprise to see him thrive with the Owls during the early stages of this season, even though there was quite a lot of movement in his squad during the summer window.

Plenty of players left, but high-quality players were recruited to replace some of these former first-teamers and in a further boost for the South Yorkshire side, Josh Windass put pen to paper on a new contract to extend his stay at Hillsborough.

Unfortunately, they didn't make the best start to the 2024/25 campaign, winning just one of their opening six league games and winning four points from a possible 18 in the process.

This caused them to drop into the relegation mix, but they have shown real promise since then, in their last three games.

Their 3-2 home win against West Bromwich Albion was an exceptional achievement, considering Carlos Corberan's side were in excellent form at the time and are still at the top end of the Championship table.

They then went on to secure an away draw at Bristol City, before heading to the Coventry Building Society Arena and picking up all three points in a 2-1 win at Coventry City.

The Sky Blues may be struggling at this point, but that's still an impressive result, and Wednesday are now back on track.

Rohl's work isn't done yet, because he will need to keep his team on a similar path after the international break, but the Owls should be congratulated for their recent work.

Queens Park Rangers will take hope from Sheffield Wednesday's progress amid recent struggles

Queens Park Rangers are another team who haven't made the strongest start to the season, but they are struggling more than the Owls at this point.

They are currently sitting in the relegation zone, having won just one of their opening nine league games of the campaign, with that victory coming against fellow strugglers Luton Town.

That was still an impressive result at Kenilworth Road, but considering the Hatters' struggles, that win may not give them a huge amount of confidence for the coming weeks.

Queens Park Rangers' 2024/25 season so far (League games only) Games 9 Wins 1 Draws 4 Losses 4 Points won 7/27 Goals scored 9 Goals conceded 16 League position 22nd (Figures correct as of October 11th, 2024)

However, what QPR will take heart from is the fact they have similarities to Wednesday, who have been in better form recently.

Both have managed to conduct some promising summer transfer business - and both of their managers have made a positive impact since they came in.

The pair may not have the resources that some other teams have, but they have managed to bring in some talented players, regardless of this.

It's also worth saying that both managers saved their teams from relegation at the end of last season too by pulling off some impressive results, so the similarities between the two are there to see.

Wednesday retained their faith in Rohl - and QPR should look to do the same with Marti Cifuentes. It could end up paying dividends for the latter, who recently tied their manager and his assistant down to new deals.

Queens Park Rangers' upcoming fixtures gives Marti Cifuentes a chance to build

QPR's next four league fixtures can be split into two.

They have two very winnable home games coming up against Portsmouth and Coventry.

Pompey are yet to win a single league game so far this season - and Cifuentes will surely see that as a very winnable clash.

That game comes after the international break. Following that clash, QPR then take on Coventry, who have struggled for much of the season.

With the pressure piling on the Sky Blues, that's another winnable game for QPR at Loftus Road.

Cifuentes' side face two tough games against Burnley (A) and Sunderland (H). With both teams at the top end of the table, winning either of those games won't be an easy task.

But if the R's can win their next two games, that will give them confidence coming into these matches.