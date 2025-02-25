Queens Park Rangers could have a 15-goal striker in their squad next season without needing to pay a transfer fee.

None of the players in Marti Cifuentes current squad have reached double figures for the Rs in the Championship so far this season, with the six goals scored by Michael Frey making him the club's top scorer in the second tier.

The second most prolific player in the QPR squad is defender Jimmy Dunne, who has found the net five times in the league, and while the goals have been shared around at Loftus Road this term, they could probably do with another forward who can get on the scoresheet consistently.

The Hoops already have a player on their books who could make an impact up front for them next season in the shape of Charlie Kelman, who has impressed on loan at League One side Leyton Orient this season.

The O's currently find themselves inside the top-six in the third tier, and the 23-year-old has led from the front excellently during their pursuit of a play-off place.

Kelman has impressed at Orient

Kelman joined Leyton Orient on loan during the summer transfer window, with Cifuentes deeming that the likes of Frey, Zan Celar, Alfie Lloyd and Rayan Kolli were ahead of him in the pecking order at QPR.

He has scored 15 goals in all competitions so far this season, including three in his last three games in League One, as Orient have put themselves well in contention to reach the play-offs.

The Basildon-born striker, who has represented the USA at youth level, has never scored in 26 senior appearances for QPR, but now that he seems to have taken his game to another level this season, he could be ready to make an impact during the 2025/26 campaign.

He has shown that he is ready to take responsibility during Orient's play-off push, having scored away against fellow promotion-chasers Wrexham and Bolton Wanderers in the last two games, so he could now be ready to make the step up to the Championship.

Cifuentes has discussed Kelman's future

This is the fifth time that Kelman has been sent out on loan by QPR since he joined the club from Southend United in 2020, so the time might have come for a decision to be made over his future in West London.

QPR boss Cifuentes discussed Kelman's situation in an interview earlier this month, as per West London Sport.

“When we send any player on loan the main target is that they can play, can develop and progress,” Cifuentes said.

“That’s the case with him and it’s not just about the goals but the level of his performances has been very good.

“Hopefully he will finish the season very strongly, and we will decide what’s the next step with him.”

The 23-year-old has scored 27 goals in all competitions across the last four seasons during loan spells away from Loftus Road, and with other clubs reportedly interested in signing him at the end of this season, it seems unlikely that he will want to leave on a temporary basis again.

Charlie Kelman's stats while on loan away from QPR (Transfermarkt) Season Club Division League goals 2024/25 Leyton Orient League One 11 2023/24 Wigan Athletic League One 3 2022/23 Leyton Orient League Two 7 2021/22 Gillingham League One 2

Therefore, QPR will have a key decision to make in the summer, and based on his performances for Orient so far this season, it would surely be a good idea to give him another chance.