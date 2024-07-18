Highlights Sinclair Armstrong chooses Bristol City despite other offers, adding depth to club's forward line.

Queens Park Rangers striker Sinclair Armstrong has decided to join Bristol City, despite offers from elsewhere.

That is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who states that the forward had offers from other teams, but he wants to join the Robins, and a deal will be signed soon.

This is the first summer transfer window for Bristol City under manager Liam Manning, having joined the club midway through last season.

The 38-year-old will see this as the perfect opportunity to make the necessary changes to his squad as he looks to get the Robins playing how he sees fit.

The Championship side have already made two signings in this window, with Fally Mayulu and Yu Hirakawa joining, and it now looks as though they are going to be joined by Armstrong.

Bristol City are closing in on the signing of Sinclair Armstrong

It was reported earlier this week by Football Insider that Bristol City were in advanced talks with QPR to sign Armstrong.

The Rs announced in June that they had triggered an extension in Armstrong's contract, but it was still reported by The Athletic that the forward could leave the club.

QPR are believed to have offered him a new long-term deal, but discussions have not advanced, and it has yet to be agreed.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, Armstrong has now decided to leave QPR and join Bristol City, with a deal expected to be signed and completed soon.

The Italian does mention there were other proposals on the table for Armstrong, and they will likely have come from other interested sides in the EFL.

According to Bristol Live, Armstrong is due to undergo his medical at the club’s training ground on Thursday, ahead of becoming their third summer signing.

Stoke City, Birmingham City, and Sunderland set to miss out on Sinclair Armstrong

It looked like Bristol City were the only team in the race to sign Armstrong earlier in the week, but it then became clear that they were joined by Stoke City.

It was reported by John Fallon of the Irish Examiner that the Potters were rivalling Bristol City in their pursuit of the QPR forward.

Sinclair Armstrong's QPR stats Apps 64 Goals 4 Assists 4 Stats as per Transfermarkt

It was then reported by the Irish Independent that two Championship clubs had agreed a £2.5 million fee with QPR to sign Armstrong, those two clubs being Bristol City and Stoke City.

It has since been claimed by Bristol Live that both Sunderland and Birmingham City also looked at signing the Republic of Ireland international, but the forward made the decision to join Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Armstrong is a solid addition for Bristol City

Bristol City have made it clear that they wanted to add to their forward line in this transfer window, and they are certainly doing that with the addition of Armstrong.

The Irishman has been a fascinating player to watch since breaking through at QPR, and while he hasn’t been a consistent goalscorer, his performances have caught the eye of several EFL teams.

Armstrong is still very young and in the early stages of his development, but with patience and under a manager like Manning, he could really flourish and become that excellent player that many are probably expecting.