QPR? Bristol City? The potential paths for Alex Pritchard as transfer news swirls

Huddersfield Town look set to cut ties with Alex Pritchard in the summer, with the midfielder’s contract at the John Smith’s Stadium running down into its final months now.

Pritchard has been with the Terriers since 2018, when Huddersfield were looking to build in the Premier League.

He’s stuck by the club in the Championship and remains a part of Carlos Corberan’s squad at the John Smith’s Stadium, but that’s all set to change in the summer transfer window.

Here, we explore the options that are available to the 27-year-old heading into 2021/22:

Queens Park Rangers

As reported by Football League World earlier this week, QPR remain keen on a deal for Pritchard, with their boss, Mark Warburton, seemingly the driving factor behind that.

Warburton worked with Pritchard earlier in his career at Brentford, with the pair combining to lead the Bees into the play-offs in 2014/15.

It’s said that Warburton is very keen on getting his hands on the creative midfielder once more, despite his struggles with Huddersfield over the last couple of years.

Bristol City

On the back of our report surrounding Pritchard and QPR, reports elsewhere indicated the Pritchard could be an option for Bristol City this summer.

Bristol Live claim that Pritchard will be an initial target ahead of the summer for the Robins, who have a long-standing interest in linking up with Pritchard.

Currently they are managed by Nigel Pearson, who has replaced Dean Holden at the helm for the final months of the 2020/21 season.

Free agent

Alternatively, if these deals do not materialise, Pritchard will be expected to become a free agent in the summer transfer window.

There is an option for Huddersfield to exercise a 12-month option that sits with Pritchard’s current terms at the John Smith’s Stadium, but we understand that the club are looking to cut ties with the midfielder and move on his wage at the end of the season.

All paths look to be leading to an exit from the Terriers, it’s just a question of where Pritchard is going to end up.