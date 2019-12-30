QPR, Brentford and Everton to fight for signature of 21-goal ace in January

Queens Park Rangers, Brentford and Everton are reportedly lining up moves for Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland when the January transfer opens in two days time, according to The Courier.

Shankland has garnered plenty of attention so far this season after netting 19 goals in just 17 Scottish Championship games, scoring 21 in all competitions, helping Dundee to a 14 point lead at the summit of the second tier.

The R’s director of football Les Ferdinand was spotted at Tannadice during the Dundee derby on Friday night, along with representatives of The Bees and The Toffees.

Everton will naturally remain the more appealing option to the 24-year-old given their Premier League position, but the prospect of playing more minutes may sway him towards one of the West London clubs.

Brentford currently sit in fourth place in the Championship whilst QPR occupy 15th, with the local rivals both suffering defeats on Sunday to Millwall and Hull City respectively.

The verdict

It would surely make more sense for Shankland to move to one of Brentford or QPR in January rather than Everton.

With the likes of Moise Kean, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Oumar Niasse to do battle with at Goodison, it is going to be very difficult for him to garner much game time.

However, with both Jordan Hugill and Nahki Wells faltering at QPR and Ollie Watkins the only fully fit striking option for Thomas Frank, a move to West London would almost certainly help his progression.

It looks like he will be on the move in January, anyway, with Dundee unlikely to be able to resist the offers.