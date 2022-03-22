QPR, Bournemouth and Swansea City in transfer race with Southampton and Crystal Palace for Brentford player

A number of clubs in the Premier League and Championship are tracking Brentford youngster Nathan Young-Coombes ahead of the 2022-23 season, according to The Sun.

Top flight sides Southampton and Crystal Palace have been alerted to the forward after scoring 27 goals for Brentford’s B team this season, but AFC Bournemouth, Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City are all interested in signing him as well.

However the Bees are not willing to let the 19-year-old leave the club on a permanent basis and a loan move to the second tier of English football is the most likely outcome.

Young-Coombes signed a three-year deal with Thomas Frank’s side last summer after departing Rangers, having previously been on the books of Chelsea but also Palace – who are one of the clubs interested in him currently.

The teenager is yet to make a senior appearance for Brentford, however he has been named on the bench for four Premier League matches this season due to his form in the club’s B team but he could be set to spend next season in the EFL on a temporary basis.

The Verdict

Young-Coombes has been firing in goals left, right and centre for Brentford’s development squad this season, but it’s hard to gauge what level he’s currently at as he’s not playing in an actual league.

But scouts are clearly impressed with what they’re seeing and if Premier League clubs are interested then that means they may want to take the youngster on a permanent basis.

That doesn’t look likely to happen though, so if Brentford remain in the top flight then naturally the best course of action would be to find a Championship club with a good track record of developing youth that will give Young-Coombes experience.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens but at this moment in time it appears that Championship clubs rather than top flight ones would be in pole position to land the forward next season.