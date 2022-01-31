QPR, Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers in transfer tussle for Swansea City ace

Queens Park Rangers, AFC Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers are all said to be eyeing a deadline day move for Swansea City’s Jamie Paterson, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The forward has been in sparkling form for the Swans this season and has already been the subject of multiple bids from other clubs this month as his future remains up in the air.

QPR have been the most potent with their interest, however it now appears that they have been joined late on in the race for the 30-year-old by both Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers.

Paterson is said to be keen on a move away from the Swansea.com Stadium following a disagreement over his contract situation with the club.

As a result of this, the former Bristol City player has been training with the club’s under-23 side as a resolution is sought over the current situation.

An automatic contract extension clause was triggered as part of his deal earlier this month but is seems this has angered the player himself.

However both of QPR’s rejected offers are said to have fallen short of Swansea’s valuation of the forward.

It would be strange for Swansea to cash in on one of their best players this late in the window but at the same time it could be the best move for all parties concerned.

Paterson clearly wants out and keeping him around at the club could well have a bad effect on his teammates moving forwards.

The interest is definitely there in the player, so it is down to the other clubs to meet Swansea’s valuation.

He is someone that is greatly proven at Championship level and it would be a shame if his career with the Swans was to end in such poor circumstances later on today.