QPR boss shares ‘significant’ Bright Osayi-Samuel transfer update after Millwall win

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has all but confirmed the imminent departure of Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of a transfer throughout the second-half of the season, but Belgian outfit Club Brugge have since emerged as the favourites to land the winger.

QPR reportedly accepted an offer earlier in the week, and after the 4-3 win over Millwall today, Warburton was pressed for an update on Osayi-Samuel’s future at the club:

“There’s very strong interest from a Belgian club,” he told West London Sport. “Bright was training with us yesterday to start today. But talks are now at an advanced stage and it was a case of acting in everyone’s interests.

“No paperwork has been finalised but talks are certainly at an advanced stage.”

Brugge then have seemingly fended off West Brom and Burnley for Osayi-Samuel – the two clubs were leading the way to sign the QPR man back in January – to land the in-demand Osayi-Samuel.

It’s been a breakthrough season for the ex-Blackpool man and it likely won’t be the first high-profile departure from QPR this season. Ebere Eze is also expected to move on, with Sheffield United or Tottenham Hotspur his likely destination.

With five goals and nine assists in the Championship this term, Osayi-Samuel has no doubt been one of the most impressive performers in the league, and many tip him for a big career in football.

The verdict

This will be a sad departure for QPR fans, but an expected one nonetheless. They’ve become a selling club in recent years and having been operating on a minimal budget, fans and surely Warburton will be hoping that the club can use the Osayi-Samuel fee to recruit the next best players this summer.