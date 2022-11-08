QPR boss sets key aim ahead of World Cup

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale is keen to see his side force their way into the top three before the World Cup break arrives, setting out his key short-term mission to the Championship side’s media team.

The West London outfit have made an extremely positive start to the season despite recent defeats, currently sitting in fifth place going into tonight’s round of second-tier fixtures.

However, their defeat against West Bromwich Albion was a blow with the club now going three league games without a win, claiming one point from a possible nine with a draw against Norwich City and losses against Birmingham City and the Baggies.

Quiz: Which British club did QPR sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 1. Andre Dozzell Fulham Tottenham Ipswich Portsmouth

With this, they will need to get themselves back on track quickly if they want to ensure they remain in the top six going into the long interval after this weekend, with seventh-placed Watford sitting just two points behind them and are firm favourites going into tonight’s home game against Reading.

QPR have their own favourable tie this evening against bottom side Huddersfield Town at Loftus Road, before they head to Coventry City at the weekend with Mark Robins’ men likely to provide them with a tricky assignment.

Neither game will be a walk in the park – but Beale is setting his sights high ahead of these two games.

He said: “We’re pleased with where we are, but that doesn’t mean we’ll rest on our laurels.

“Our aim is to go into the World Cup break in the top six – or even the top three, which would be fantastic.

“We’ll then take the time to rest and assess. We’ve had too many injuries and that’s held us back more than anything else.”

The Verdict:

They certainly have the ability to win six points from six considering how well they have performed during the early stages of this season, with a home win on the cards for them tonight if they can perform to their potential.

With Chris Willock back in action, that should provide QPR with a bit extra in the final third and that could even be the difference at the Coventry Building Society Arena at the weekend, though they will need to keep an eye on their key players.

Not only is Viktor Gyokeres a threat – but also Callum O’Hare who has returned from his injury setback recently and Gustavo Hamer who continues to be a real force in the middle of the park for the Sky Blues.

A win in the Midlands would be a real statement of intent – but they need to focus on tonight’s assignment first because Huddersfield could potentially be a dangerous opponent for them.

They may not have the likes of Harry Toffolo, Lewis O’Brien or Levi Colwill anymore – but they do have others that can cause problems and it’s just a shame for them that they have a few players out of action at the moment.