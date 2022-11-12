QPR boss Mick Beale reveals stance on future Rangers return

QPR boss Mick Beale has revealed he would be open to returning to Scottish club Rangers in future amid reports that the Ibrox outfit view him as their top target if Giovanni van Bronckhorst is sacked.

Rangers finished bottom of their Champions League group and have dropped back from Celtic in the SPFL after an underwhelming start to the season.

Football Insider has reported that van Bronckhorst could be sacked soon and Beale is viewed as their top target to replace him.

The 42-year-old served as Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Ibrox and helped to mastermind the 2020/21 SPFL triumph but only took charge at Loftus Road in the summer and rejected the chance to join Wolves to stay with the Championship club earlier this season.

However, speaking on BT Sports’ Currie Club, Beale has indicated that he would be keen to return to Rangers in the future.

He said: “What a football club.

“And what a group of people that are around it and support it. It’s an institution. Anybody who was part of our staff who had the opportunity to go back there, they would in the future. It had a massive hold on us.”

The Verdict

This should come as no real surprise given the size of Rangers and what Beale achieved there.

Though clearly he would like to return to the Ibrox at some point, these claims do not necessarily mean we should expect to see

The comments were made before the latest links before the 42-year-old and the Ibrox job so it remains to be seen whether he would feel now is the right time to go back north of the border.

He’s taken a patient approach in the past, rejecting offers during his spells at Rangers and at QPR, and may well feel he still has unfinished business in W12.