QPR boss Mick Beale reveals Carlos Corberan, West Brom prediction

QPR boss Mick Beale has predicted that Carlos Corberan will turn fortunes around at West Bromwich Albion after his side were beaten in Saturday’s Championship clash at Loftus Road.

The R’s were on top for long periods but unable to turn their dominance into clear-cut chances and Kyle Bartley’s header from a free-kick proved the decisive goal.

Albion have now won two on the bounce under Corberan but remain in the bottom three as results elsewhere went against them.

The Baggies take on Stoke City in their last game before the Championship breaks for a month due to the World Cup but things are already looking positive under the Spanish coach, who was named as Steve Bruce’s permanent replacement late last month.

It seems he impressed the coach in the opposite dugout on Saturday as, speaking to FLW after the 1-0 defeat, Beale delivered a positive prediction concerning the new Albion head coach in his post-match assessment.

“Tough game,” he said. “Similar to Wednesday’s (0-0 draw with Norwich City) in terms of level.

“West Brom – they are in a false position I think we’ve all realised that and with Carlos coming in I’m expecting them to pick up.”

20 quiz questions about some of West Brom’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What score was West Brom's record victory - recorded in 1892? 10-0 11-0 12-0 13-0

The Verdict

Given what we’ve seen Corberan achieve in the Championship in the past and the improved performances that he’s got out of what is a pretty strong squad for the level already, it’s hard to disagree with Beale’s prediction.

The Spanish coach already seems to be turning the tide and though there is a long way to go, the World Cup break should come at the perfect time to help him achieve that.

They certainly didn’t dominate but Loftus Road is a hard place to go this season so a win against a side that have promotion aspirations of their own is a fantastic result.

The focus now will shift to making in three on the bounce against the Potters.