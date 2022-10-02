QPR boss Michael Beale hails this player for vital role in win over Bristol City

QPR boss Michael Beale has praised Seny Dieng for his vital save against Bristol City that helped the R’s to three points on Saturday.

It was a surprise win in some ways for QPR with Bristol City winning three games on the spin at home.

Stefan Johansen fired QPR infront in the 19th minute, slotting the ball home after Chris Willock’s shot hit the post before Tyler Roberts made it 2-0 just three minutes later.

Nahki Wells pulled a goal back for the Robins in the 61st minute but it was QPR who ran out winners.

Despite his attackers putting in a good shift, it was goalkeeper Seny Dieng who drew the plaudits for his vital save he made early in the game.

The moment came in the 16th minute with the game at 0-0 where Dieng pulled off a diving save t deny Zak Vyner giving Bristol City the lead, something Beale thinks when a long way to giving QPR the three points.

Speaking to the Kilburn Times after the game, he said: “That moment seemed to wake us up and from then on we played some really good football.

“It was a very big save because Bristol City started the game on fire, with great intensity, and their crowd were really up for it.

“The first goal was always going to be important and if Seny had not kept that header out, it might have been an entirely different story.”

The win means QPR move up to fifth in the Championship table on 18 point, just five points behind Norwich in second.

The Verdict

It was a massive win for QPR going away to a side who have been in decent form at home this season.

Beale seemingly got his tactics spot on as well with the respect that was given to the attacking talent the Robins possess.

But, as he highlighted, the game can be won with the finest of margins and that was the case here. Dieng making the save on 16 minutes, for Johansen to score three minutes later and Roberts to add a second three minutes after that, it completely takes the zip out of any side.

So, in summary Beale is spot on to praise Dieng for his part as it could have been a completely different game if he’s beaten by the header.