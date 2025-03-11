This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Marti Cifuentes has been tipped for a long and successful reign at Queens Park Rangers, with it claimed that there is a “real journey” ongoing at Loftus Road.

Since being headhunted from Swedish outfit Hammarby in October 2023 to preserve QPR’s Championship status in the 2023/24 season, Cifuentes has gone from strength to strength in west London.

Now the Spaniard has been backed by Football League World's QPR fan pundit Louis Moir to continue leading the R’s up the Championship table.

Marti Cifuentes a “really good fit” for Queens Park Rangers

Having arrived at Loftus Road with QPR sitting second-bottom with just eight points from 14 Championship games last season, Cifuentes has slowly turned the Hoops’ fortunes around.

Whilst safety was not confirmed until the penultimate game of the season, the R’s spent the last 13 games of the campaign outside of the relegation zone – having been marooned in the bottom three from September until February.

This campaign any notion of another relegation scrap has been averted, with QPR sitting in 14th, 12 points above the relegation spots with 10 games to go.

Marti Cifuentes' record as QPR head coach (as per Transfermarkt) Games 73 Won 26 Drawn 20 Lost 27 Win percentage 35.6% Stats correct as of 10/03/25

Although a run of three defeats have dented hopes of a play-off push in the final stages of the season, FLW pundit Louis Moir believes progress has been clear at Loftus Road.

As such, the Hoops fanatic believes Cifuentes is well-positioned to enjoy a lengthy spell as QPR boss.

When asked by FLW if he thought Cifuentes would be at the club in three years, Louis responded: “I can see Marti being at the club in three years, potentially even longer.

“You never know - I think there's a real journey that's begun with him, since he joined.

“You can see the progress we've made. It's a really good fit with him and the club, and the fans.

“Everyone's aligned together, and if we were to really push on next season, say the dream happens, we get promoted and then we have a season in the Premier League with Marti.

“Then you never know onwards from that.

“The only way I can see sort of Marti not being our manager is if we do really, really, really well, don't go up and then obviously someone comes and takes him.

“Or we went up, some show decent ability, we got relegated and then again someone picks him up from that.”

“Real buzz” at Loftus Road with club, manager, and fans aligned

Despite QPR’s recent slump in form, Louis believes there is a very positive atmosphere surrounding the west London club.

The season ticket holder believes the energy at Loftus Road will ensure Cifuentes remains QPR boss for some time to come, claiming that not many clubs have as strong a connection between fans and manager.

Louis restarted: “For me I just cannot see him leaving for a club who are only doing slightly better than us.

“Because I just think that the journey we're on with him, there's a real buzz and there's a real connection that I don’t think many clubs and fans have.

“So for sure you can see the progress being continued, and hopefully it's under Marti for at least a couple or a few more years yet.”