QPR boss Mark Warburton weighs in on Rangers’ title success under Steven Gerrard

Mark Warburton has hailed his former club Rangers after they won the Scottish Premiership title over the weekend.

The Queens Park Rangers boss enjoyed a spell as manager at Ibrox between 2015 and 2017 as the club continued their push to return to the summit of the Scottish pyramid.

That achievement was finally achieved as Steven Gerrard’s side ended Celtic’s run of nine titles in a row to establish themselves as the top dogs in the country.

Discussing his former club’s fortunes Warburton claimed that he was delighted for the club and hailed the achievement on the back of the ‘financial disparity’ between the clubs.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Warburton said: “I’m delighted for the blue side of Glasgow, I’m delighted for Steven and his staff and all the friends I know at the club.

“I know what it means to Rangers. They have been through so much as a club over the last 10 years from the relegation, the fightback to getting back into the Premiership.

“They have had to close that gap on Celtic which was so clear with the financial disparity. They have done that in a solid and steady way.

“It’s been a very sound achievement but what they have to do now – and Steven will be the first to say this – is build on this success.

“I’m sure Steven will be pushing the board and Ross Wilson (Rangers sporting director) to get ever better players in and keep strengthening that position at the top of Scottish football and in Europe as well.”

The verdict

It’s no surprise that Mark Warburton is delighted for his former club.

It’s been a long road back to the top for Rangers and for anyone close to the club it’s an achievement that is richly deserved.

Given the rivalry between them and Celtic they'll certainly be keen to enjoy t