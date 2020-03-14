QPR boss Mark Warburton weighs in on end-of-season debate

QPR boss Mark Warburton has joined the debate about the future of the Championship season, suggesting that the league “must finish whatever has been started”.

Due to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, the EFL has suspended all games until the 3rd of April at the earliest.

There remains great uncertainty over the 2019/20 campaign as the length of the delay is unknown at this point and there is little precedent that would indicate what future decisions may be.

There has been some significant debate about whether an extended delay to the season may lead to it being cancelled entirely.

That would raise some serious questions about promotion and relegation in all four English divisions.

With QPR sitting firmly mid-table, that is unlikely to impact the west London club, however, Warburton has made his stance on the debate very clear.

He took to Twitter today to suggest the 2019/20 season must be finished.

The game is all about opinions of course but surely you must finish whatever has been started. You can amend future events and schedules!

Most importantly everyone stay safe and well !

The delay comes at a particularly frustrating time for QPR, who are unbeaten in their last six games–claiming 12 points from a possible 18.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to hear Warburton’s stance on a debate that you feel many will be weighing in on over the next few weeks.

At this point, it is very difficult to predict what is going to happen.

QPR are 13th as things stand but as they’re just six points below the play-offs, perhaps Warburton feels that his side still have a great chance of achieving what would be a shock promotion.

Perhaps that is a bit of a skeptical view, however, and the QPR boss is just revealing his opinion.