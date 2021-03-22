QPR boss Mark Warburton reveals stance on summer move for West Brom man

QPR manager Mark Warburton has claimed that he is “very keen” to sign West Bromwich Albion loanee Sam Field in the summer.

The 22-year-old joined the R’s on loan on winter transfer deadline day and has featured in all 10 of the west London club’s games since making his debut back in February.

It is understood that, unlike the loan deal that brought Charlie Austin to the club, QPR do have an option to buy in the summer and Warburton has revealed that he’s hoping that will be triggered.

Speaking to West London Sport, he said: “That would be a job for people above my pay grade who do the hard stuff – I do the easy stuff.

“But I would be very keen and I know he is really enjoying his football here.”

Field has been used solely as a central midfielder by Warburton but the R’s boss explained that his versatility and his physicality were very useful.

“He’s settled very well into the squad,” he explained. “He can play at centre-half in a two or a three and, as he has shown, in midfield.

“He’s six foot two, has that physicality you need, so he ticks a lot of boxes for us.

“I have been delighted with his contribution. I know he is enjoying his football and being around the squad. They have embraced him as a personality, so so far so good.”

With the midfielder’s current contract with Albion set to expire next summer, it makes sense for the Baggies to look to cash in on Field at the end of the season – though they would likely have to settle for a cut-price deal.

Field is a product of the Midlands club’s academy system but despite having 45 senior appearances for them at the age of just 22, seems to have fallen out of favour at the Hawthorns.

With West Brom facing Premier League relegation and potentially another managerial change, a new era may bring new opportunities for some players at Albion but it seems that may come too late for the R’s loan signing.

The Verdict

Field’s been a very useful addition to the squad since joining on loan, so fans should love to hear Warburton outlining that he wants to turn the midfielder’s deal into a permanent one.

Finances are tight at the moment for many clubs but this shouldn’t be one that breaks the bank and with the 22-year-old suggesting he was open to a permanent stay in west London previously, it doesn’t look as though there are too many obstacles in the way of this move.

The transfer window is never straight forward though, so this isn’t done just yet.