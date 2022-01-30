QPR boss Mark Warburton reserves special praise for midfielder in 4-0 win over Reading

QPR boss Mark Warburton set aside praise for Luke Amos after he played a key role in their 4-0 win over Reading on Saturday.

The former Tottenham youngster, who recently battled back from the second long-term knee injury of his career, scored a well worked goal and hit the post in a resounding win.

That goal was Amos’ second of the season for QPR, in his 18th appearance for the club since the start of the campaign.

Now it seems as though Warburton has been delighted with the resilience the midfielder has shown after his injury issues, and his performances for the side.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton highlighted the impact Amos has had: “He’s played in the Premier League for Spurs and then had two cruciate injuries. That could destroy many players, but he’s come back.

“He puts a lot of pressure on himself and has a weight on his shoulders sometimes – one loose pass and he’s kicking himself because he wants to do well. That’s his desire.

“He won tackles, broke forward, got a goal and hit the post. It was an all-action performance, which he’s capable of.”

The win for QPR meant that they’ve now won five of their last six games leaving them just two points behind second-place Blackburn.

Warburton’s side are next in action on Saturday, when they travel to London Road to face Peterborough in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Verdict

QPR are on a roll at the moment and have started to turn around performances and this game is a good example of that. Recently, performances haven’t been at their top and there was much to improve upon.

But, as Warburton said, keeping grounded is important, but the exciting thing about this QPR side is having players like Luke Amos showing their abilities.

It’s a cliche, but it’s like a new signing and with the likes of Ilias Chair, Osman Kakay and Seny Dieng to welcome back, QPR are only going to get stronger.

That is something that ought to be concerning for other sides in this Championship promotion race.